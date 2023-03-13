Captain Glenn teases Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 “coming soon”

Below Deck Sailing Yacht could be coming back sooner than you think, according to the show’s Captain Glenn Shephard.

The fourth season of Below Deck Sailing Yacht is set to debut sometime in 2023, and with the finale of the flagship show ‘Below Deck’ set to air on March 20, fans may not have long to wait.

Unlike the other shows in the franchise such as Down Under, Mediterranean and Adventure, Sailing Yacht mixes things up by following a crew on a smaller sailing ship – but that hasn’t stopped it from being a big hit.

Following three successful seasons, a fourth is set to air in 2023, and Captain Glenn Shephard has already begun teasing its return.

Bravo Below Deck Sailing Yacht could return very soon.

Captain Glenn hypes up return of Below Deck Sailing Yacht

In an Instagram post, French-Canadian Captain Glenn shared a personal update aboard Parsifal, revealing he was currently in Spain and had been there since just before Christmas.

After discussing the series streaming on Netflix in Europe, Glenn referenced how Below Deck Sailing Yacht was announced back in November, and teased that it would be coming back sooner than later.

“I have a feeling that it should be coming soon. Don’t quote me, because I don’t know that for a fact, but I have a feeling it is,” he grinned. “And I just think it’s gonna be a great season.”

Glenn went on to add that he would soon be going on a three-month break before returning in the summer.

It’s interesting to note that the latest a Below Deck Sailing Yacht season ever began was March 1 for Season 2 while Seasons 1 and 3 both began in February.

That said, it would make sense for the show to make its return once the flagship Below Deck has its season finale, so we could be seeing it back by April or even late March if we’re lucky.

