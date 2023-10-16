Canadian woman travels to Montana to avoid high grocery prices

A Canadian woman has revealed that she travels to Montana to save around $300 per month on groceries.

Grocery prices have exponentially risen in the past few years, with some projecting they will continue to increase throughout 2024.

To show the dramatic rise in prices, Shelby & Dylan (@shelbyanddyl) recorded her husband’s reaction to the cost of different foods after he hadn’t been to a grocery store for a while.

The sheer amount of inflation has even led Brandi Dustin (@kade1613) to drive from Roosville, British Columbia, to a grocery store in Montana to save money.

Canadian woman saves $300 a month going to US for groceries

Brandi revealed her grocery shopping routine on TikTok, explaining how she lives 45 minutes away from the nearest “grocery station” in Canada. Therefore, she drives only 15 minutes into the United States to shop for groceries.

Brandi highlighted the cost differences for several items, including $6 cottage cheese, which would have set her back $8.99 in Canada. She also explained how meat prices in the United States are “insanely cheap” compared to her home country.

Brandi showed off pork chops she bought for $4.76, ground beef for $6.90, and ground pork sausage for $3.74.

“I know they say support local, but right now, everybody is suffering hugely, we’re all trying to make it, and it’s so much cheaper for me to go next door than it is to shop in my own country,” she said.

“2 FOR FIVE DOLLARS??? just one of those pain relievers would’ve been $7 in Canada,” one commenter wrote.

“Canadians are driving to the US for food and Americans are driving to Canada for affordable prescriptions,” another person said.

On October 5, Canada’s Innovation Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne revealed that the government was “implementing solutions to bring relief” from the high grocery prices.

For more viral TikTok news stories and current trends, check out our coverage here.