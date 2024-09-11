Some users want to hide who they follow on Instagram for privacy reasons. But is it actually possible to make your following list private on the app?

Many Instagram users want more control over their privacy, including the ability to hide their following list. The reasons for this vary. Some people may want to keep their connections or interests private, while others might wish to avoid drawing attention to specific users they follow.

Whether it’s to protect personal relationships or maintain a sense of anonymity, the wish to hide one’s following list is very common. So, can you hide who you follow on Instagram?

Unsplash: Claudio Schwarz

Can you hide your following list on Instagram?

Instagram does not allow you to hide your following list from your followers. Anyone who follows you can see the users you follow. While the app provides various privacy settings, no direct feature exists to conceal the list of people you follow from those who already have access to your profile.

The only effective way to hide your following list from non-followers is by making your account private. With a private account, only users you approve as followers can see your posts and following list. This is a common solution for people who want more control over their visibility on the platform.

However, if you have a business or creator account, Instagram does not allow you to set it to private. To use this privacy feature, you must have a personal account. Fortunately, the app does allow users to switch from a business or creator account back to a personal one.

If you don’t want a private account but want to prevent specific people from seeing your following list, your only option is to block those users.

