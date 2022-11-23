Camila Cabello makes fun of her ‘Quismois’ meme in viral TikTok

Kawter Abed is a London-based Entertainment Writer at Dexerto. She covers mainstream celebrities and the biggest TikTok trends. Kawter has a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Media, and a Master’s in International Journalism. When she's not covering celebrities and TikTok stories, she enjoys reading, binging shows on Netflix, and playing nostalgic Nintendo games. You can contact her at kawter.abed@dexerto.com

Camila Cabello took to TikTok to make fun of her ‘Quismois’ meme, after her pronunciation of “Christmas” went viral.

At the start of November 2022, Camila posted a cover of ‘I’ll Be Home for Christmas’ to YouTube, where it currently has 312,000 views.

However, shortly after the cover went viral, several fans took to social media to poke fun at the untraditional way she said “Christmas.” Instead of pronouncing it as “kris-mes,” the singer pronounced it as “quismois” or “quiz mice.”

Now, the ‘Bam Bam’ hitmaker joined in on the fun, as she took to TikTok to make fun of herself in a hilarious skit.

Camila Cabelo pokes fun of ‘Quismois’ meme

In a viral 47-second clip, Camila played her own voice coach, and told herself, “We’re just going to practice some phrasing.”

“I’ll be home for Christmas,” she sang, before asking the second Camila to try it for herself. “I’ll be home for Quismois,” the second Camila responded.

The two Camilas went back and forth, with the vocal coach stressing “Christmas,” and Camila repeatedly just replying, “Quismos.”

Eventually, the vocal coach gave up, saying “It’s gonna be great.”

“Me before recording my version of I’ll be home for christmas (quismois),” she captioned the playful video, which has amassed over 12.8 million views.

In the comments, fans were loving the fact that the 25-year-old embraced her own meme.

“Love when celebrities respond/add to a meme of themselves,” one wrote. “Lmao we love a self-aware queen,” another added.

“The fact that you responded to the meme,” a third said, along with a laughing face emoji.

TikTok’s official account also left a comment, saying “this just made it 100x better.”

Other users chimed in on the fun, with one writing, “We’re all in the Quismois spirit.”

Another jokingly added, “POV the quiz mice when they find out Camilla Cabello will be home for them.”