Camila Cabello goes viral on TikTok responding to wardrobe malfunction interview

Camila Cabello is going viral after she addressed her wardrobe malfunction during an interview with BBC’s The One Show.

Cuban-born American singer and songwriter, Camila Cabello has been gaining attention with her new song “Bam Bam,” featuring British singer Ed Sheeran.

The song currently has over 12.5 million streams on YouTube, partly due to the massive hype around the track.

Cabello recently went on a press campaign to help promote the song, but it wasn’t long after the singer regretted doing so.

Camila Cabello’s viral response to her wardrobe malfunction

On March 7, 2022, Cabello joined BBC’s The One Show to talk about her new single, and answer some fan questions.

Advertisement

While taking questions from fans, the singer was asked what her favorite dance move was from the single, naturally deciding to recreate it. During her dance, she had a quick wardrobe malfunction, telling the audience, “I flashed you… I hope you didn’t see nipple.”

The show’s host Alex Jones addressed the moment later on in the show, saying, “Sorry once again for Camila’s wardrobe malfunction – bless her! It happens to the best of us, doesn’t it?”

Hours after the interview aired, the 25-year-old took to her TikTok to voice her frustration with the live incident.

“When my stylist asked me if I wanted nip covers and I said no,” the singer wrote in her video, clearly regretting the situation.

Advertisement

Thankfully for the artist, her fans seem to be letting her live it down. “Girl if mine looked like that I would’ve flashed on purpose,” one commenter wrote.

Read More: Hibachi chef goes viral on TikTok after customer gets mad over his Kobe Bryant tribute

“You called yourself out, I didn’t know but now I know,” another fan joked.