Cameraman passes out on set of Bryce Hall’s ‘bloody’ horror film

Virginia Glaze . 26 minutes ago

TikTok star Bryce Hall is currently filming his upcoming horror film ‘Skill House’ — and apparently, things got so gory that one of the movie’s cameramen passed out.

Bryce Hall is making the shift from TikTok celebrity to Hollywood star… and it’s a journey for the books.

Earlier this year, Hall revealed that he’s playing a leading role in Josh Stolberg’s ‘Skill House,’ a horror flick that aims to dive into the dark side of social media fame.

Instagram: Bryce Hall Bryce Hall is a TikTok star with over 21 million followers on the viral video-sharing app.

It looks like there’s more scares in this movie than getting canceled on Twitter though, as a recent behind-the-scenes look on the film’s set shows an especially gory scene in the works.

On July 18, 2022, Stolberg shared a sneak peek into a ‘kill scene’ from the movie, which shows a swath of fake blood on a tile floor… complete with fake flesh.

That’s not all; according to the horror director, things got so bloody that one of the cameramen actually fainted, and damaged one of their cameras in the process. He warns potential viewers that they’re in for some “crazy sh*t.”

“Yikes!” Stolberg said of the incident. “We shot a kill scene last night and the camera operator became so nauseated that he passed out and the camera crashed to the ground. Had to stop down for a 1/2 hour. He’s okay now but… get ready for some crazy sh*t!”

This is just the latest news to come from this TikTok-led horror flick; recently, it was unveiled that rapper 50 Cent would also be starring in the film, alongside names like ‘Arrow’s’ Neal McDonough and ‘Army Wive’s’ McCarrie McCausland.

Hall’s movie marks the latest TikTok-led project, with Griffin Johnson’s ‘Diamond in the Rough’ rom-com getting released in June, which we reviewed right here on Dexerto.