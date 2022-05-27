Calvin Harris TikTok reveals how he made ‘Potion’ song with Dua Lipa at home

Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa have broken the internet with another new song called Potion, and the Scottish DJ has taken fans behind-the-scenes on TikTok to show them exactly how they made it.

This is the second crossover hit between the pair, coming four years after their first one in 2018 – called One Kiss.

Their previous song has recorded nearly 800 million views on YouTube since it was first released, and has surprisingly become a popular song for Liverpool Football Club’s fans, who sing it after winning cup finals.

After crossing their fingers about replicating that success, they finally released Potion on May 27, 2022, with the help of Young Thug… only to see it take over social media in the space of a few hours.

Advertisement

Dua Lipa, Calvin Harris & Young Thug release Potion – and it’s a viral hit already

On Twitter, Dua Lipa has been trending like crazy since it launched, with thousands of messages of support pouring in from her fans.

Read More: How to get the shook filter on TikTok

As is the case with many popular music hits, people want to know how it was created. Well, they quickly got their answer this time.

In a TikTok video posted by Calvin Harris, which has also been shared by Dua, he goes behind-the-scenes to run fans through the process to making Potion at home.

The clip shows him using the keyboard, adding some bass, and using guitar before he FaceTimes Dua Lipa about the lyrics. Once those are added in, he says: “That’s the tune. That’s how you do it – you can do it too!”

Advertisement

Read More: TikToker goes viral after claiming Dua Lipa Levitating lawsuit is a hoax

Now, putting aside the fact that not many will have somebody as talented as Dua Lipa in their contacts list, it does show how easy it is for talented artists to put tracks together.

Potion has hundreds of thousands of hits on YouTube and Spotify already – so don’t be surprised if this flies up the charts in due course.