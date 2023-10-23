Starbucks releases limited-edition Pumpkin Spice Latte merch for 20th anniversary

Fans of Starbucks’ signature Pumpkin Spice Latte (PSL) can now purchase exclusive merch to commemorate the brand’s 20th anniversary.

It seems surreal that Starbucks are celebrating the 20th anniversary of their legendary pumpkin spice latte. Since its release in 2003, the beverage has become a staple of the brand’s menu, with customers clamoring to indulge in this seasonal delight.

To commemorate the occasion, Starbucks have teamed up with KidSuper, a Brooklyn-based brand known for their innovative designs. Fans can now purchase a limited edition varsity jacket, which includes several fall-time slogans, including “PSL is Love”, “Happy Fall”, and “Worth the Wait”.

The jacket features rich autumnal tones and bold lettering – a marker of KidSuper’s unique designs. The brand’s founder, Colm Dillane shared, “Starbucks PSL is an example of how innovation and community can drive culture, and that’s exactly what motivates me in my work… Partnering with Starbucks to design a jacket was an awesome experience.

“Through this collaboration, I was able to infuse my creative vision into a wearable piece of art, while capturing the essence of Fall and the PSL. I’m excited for fans of the drink to check it out!”. These jackets are available to preorder right now, while stocks last.

Starbucks First look at Starbuck’s limited-edition varsity jackets.

Brief history of Starbucks’ iconic PSL

The PSL first entered public consciousness in the 2010’s, becoming a veritable zeitgeist of the era. Social media saw the rise of this seasonal beverage, however, what some fans might not realize is that the PSL almost met an early demise.

Founder, Peter Dukes states, “We launched PSL very well, but then there were discussions about discontinuing it… There was this idea back then of, ‘Hey, we want keep things new, keep things fresh.’ And fortunately, we kept bringing it back. With the arrival of social media, it just took off on a whole new level.”

With millions of fans the world over, it seems that Dukes had the right idea.