Caitlyn Jenner reveals she gets along “well” with Kanye West on NELK Podcast

The Nelk Boys sat down with Caitlyn Jenner on the FULL SEND Podcast, where she revealed her thoughts on the current tensions between Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson, and Kanye West.

The Nelk Boys have been scoring major interviews left and right for their FULL SEND Podcast, which boasts over 1.3 million subscribers just under a year after being launched.

The group of viral YouTube pranksters have scored talks with the likes of Jamie Foxx, Rick Ross, Mike Tyson, and most recently, retired Olympic athlete Caitlyn Jenner.

The Nelk boys sat down with Jenner for a conversation regarding her current business ventures when the inevitable topic of Kim Kardashian’s drama with ex-hubby Kanye West came into the discourse.

The tensions between the ex-couple have taken over headlines for the past few months, with Kim recently getting romantically involved with comedian Pete Davidson — much to Kanye’s apparent chagrin.

Jenner explained that she approves of Davidson, notably saying that her daughter’s happiness was paramount to everything else.

“To be honest with you, he seems like a very nice guy,” she said. “But the best part was, Kim seemed so happy. And that’s my number one concern.”

Caitlyn Jenner opens up about Kanye West drama

When it comes to Kanye, Jenner claims she gets along well with the ‘Donda’ rapper, who she says was “absolutely great” during her transition in the 2010’s.

“Actually, I get along very well with Kanye,” she continued. “I really like Kanye. Every time we’ve been together, he’s been absolutely great, especially during the transition, and this and that.”

However, she’s also treading carefully due to statements that Ye has made about her family, but continues to hold the rapper in high esteem and wishes him well.

“He was absolutely phenomenal. I’m still, today when I see him, good friends. I just have to be a little careful, because he’s said some things, especially towards the family that, obviously I’m on the family side, you know? I wish him nothing but the best.”

This marks the latest major interview for the NELK Boys’ podcast – a show that caused some apparent tensions between host Kyle Forgeard and fellow YouTuber Logan Paul, who felt the prankster “copied” the idea from his own pre-existing IMPAUSLIVE podcast.