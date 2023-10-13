Bus driver fired for drinking White Claw on the job: “It was a mistake”

A school bus driver was fired after mistakenly drinking an alcoholic White Claw while on the job.

The woman, Amal Hanna, was given no leeway from the school administration despite also battling cancer, causing her to not be able to taste the alcohol in her drink.

Claiming it as just a mistake, the community decided to rally around Hanna and raise money, as she was quite distraught after being fired.

Unsplash: maximilian simson Parents of the students that Amal Hanna drove to school praised her for her kindness.

Amal Hanna worked as a school bus driver for 15 years

Hanna is currently undergoing chemotherapy, so when she took a sip of the White Claw, she only thought she was drinking a flavored seltzer, as she has difficulty tasting what she ingests.

Though she began her bus route for the school day, Hanna was immediately taken off the bus when someone spotted her White Claw in the cup holder near her driver’s seat.

Speaking with News12, Hanna was in tears explaining how she’s handling being fired for the mishap, saying, “I have been crying and crying, I don’t even have any more tears. It was just a mistake, it was a mistake.”

News12 Amal Hanna was interviewed by News12 where she explained what happened when she accidentally drank alcohol while on the job.

The bus transportation company of the school district also released a statement saying, “This alleged conduct is completely unacceptable, and the driver has been immediately removed from service.”

After being fired, parents of students that Hanna drove to school were quick to defend her, saying that she’s always been meticulous with her timing, kind to their children, and treated them like her own during the 15 years she’s worked as a bus driver.

Parents also began raising money for Hanna by creating a GoFundMe. In a matter of one week, the community has raised over $42,000 for Hanna as she battles through her cancer treatments without financial stability.