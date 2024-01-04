Burger King chef who never missed work in 27 years buys house after viral fundraiser

A Burger King chef who never missed a day of work in 27 years has bought his own house thanks to donations after going viral on TikTok.

Kevin Ford, a chef for Burger King, went viral on TikTok after sharing the gifts he had received for working 27 years without missing a day.

For all his hard work, Ford received a movie ticket, a Starbucks cup, a bag of Reese’s Pieces, two packs of Life Savers, two pens, a lanyard, and two keychains — leaving viewers shocked by the measly reward.

With the video capturing the hearts of thousands, Ford’s daughter decided to launch a GoFundMe campaign. Now, thanks to donations, Ford was able to buy his own house.

With countless donations, Ford’s GoFundMe “shattered” its original goal and made an impressive $447,054 at the time of this writing.

Those funds were then used by Ford to buy his own house, an achievement dubbed by him and his family as a “Christmas miracle”. Ford has since showed off his new purchase via TikTok, sharing with fans what was made possible thanks to their generosity.

“I wanted to show you something, something that you made possible,” Ford told his TikTok followers before giving a tour of the house. “I know it’s not a mansion, but it’s mine.”

“I just want to thank everybody for being a part of this miracle and for everything you’ve done for me and you continue to do for me every day,” Ford said.

Fans rushed to the comments to congratulate Ford on his house, one person writing, “Wow! [Congratulations] on YOUR beautiful new home. Hard work does pay off! I’m so very happy for you.”

“Because you worked hard, and apparently are a wonderful, dependable person, who people felt deserved it! I am proud of you and yours!” another said.

