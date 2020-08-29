What is Bud Light's Battle of the Best event? ft. shroud, DrLupo, more

Bud Light Seltzer has announced an upcoming tournament which will see sixteen of the top streamers competing across four different games in the Battle of the Best! Here’s everything you’ll need to tune in.

There has been plenty of competitive action in the streaming world this year, with top stars facing off against each other in titles like Warzone, Valorant, and even Fall Guys.

Now, Bud Light has recently revealed that they will be hosting a tournament that will see some of the top streamers compete across four different games in the one event, dubbed "Battle of the Best."

What is the Bud Light Battle of the Best?

The Battle of the Best is a tournament that will feature sixteen streamers in total, with some of the biggest stars in gaming confirmed to be competing.

The event will be span from September 1-4, with action on multiple games – but only one streamer can walk away as the champion.

The games that the streamers will be competing on haven't been announced yet, but will be before the tournament kicks off.

Bud Light Seltzer presents the Battle of the Best! 16 streamers including ⁦@timthetatman⁩, ⁦@DrLupo⁩, ⁦@shroud⁩, ⁦@cloakzy⁩, and more compete in four different games to crown one champion. Watch it on https://t.co/ZVvULPYviN starting 9/1 at 7pm EDT. #BOTB pic.twitter.com/47HBTmWqcJ — Bud Light Seltzer (@budlight) August 27, 2020

How to watch Battle of the Best

Bud Light Seltzer's multi-game event will start on September 1, immediately starting with some bracket play for the quarter-finals.

While Bud Light will be streaming the competition on their official Twitch channel, it is likely that the streamers competing will also broadcast their own POVs.

Viewers will be able to tune into the tournament, with the broadcast starting at 4PM PST / 7 PM EST / 12 AM BST on Tuesday, September 1.

Official Bud Light Twitch stream

Who is competing in the Battle of the Best?

The Battle of the Best will feature 16 of the top gaming content creators as captains and the lineup is stacked with notable names for viewers to watch.

Streamers like shroud, TimtheTatman, DrLupo, and Cloakzy have all been confirmed so far and will be looking to earn bragging rights over one another in the competition.

I’m a captain in the @BudLight Seltzer’s Battle of the Best. Competing against some real gamers and @timthetatman. Starts next Tuesday, see you there #BOTB #ad pic.twitter.com/littwsA86J — Michael Grzesiek (@shroud) August 27, 2020

However, as some of the games could require these streamers to create recruit more stars to play on their team, there could be more big names confirmed shortly. You can find the full list of the confirmed streamers below.

Battle of the Best captains