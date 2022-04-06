BTS star V reveals what he said to Olivia Rodrigo in that viral Grammys clip

The 2022 Grammys have only just ended as the dust settles on ‘The Moment’ between BTS’ V and Rodrigo. The Korean singer whispered something unknown into the popstar’s ear, sparking an absolute rager among both Rodrigo and BTS fans.

With a fanbase as avidly passionate as the BTS ARMY, it’s no surprise that the action of V whispering into Olivia Rodrigo’s ear has created an intense outcry from both fandoms.

The moment itself, which took place mid-performance of BTS’ hit single ‘Butter’ (the group’s second English-language single), would be easy enough to miss – but it’s now a front and center moment of the 2022 Grammys, capturing the hearts of fans worldwide.

WTF WAS THIS KIM TAEHYUNG pic.twitter.com/RMl23YkEln — bts⁷ jimin OST ☆ (@kkukstudio) April 4, 2022

BTS’ V reveals what he said to Olivia Rodrigo during viral Grammys clip

In a video uploaded to YouTube by Clevver News titled “BTS’ V & Olivia Rodrigo’s Grammys Conversation REVEALED!” the shows’ host, Sussan Mourad, revealed that fans have been trying to decipher what the duo was talking about for almost a week now.

On April 6, 2022, the star posted a message on the Korean social media platform Weverse, responding to the moment by saying it was “Just an important business, we know each other well, right? I didn’t even know English.”

Fans are now reacting to the response by saying:

“I really want a collaboration between BTS and Olivia, and I really wanna know what V whispered to Olivia,” one fan commented.

“I am so confused,” another said. “Basically he said nothing and Olivia is an amazing actress. I hope BTS and Olivia Rodrigo do a Song together.”

Fans are now suspecting a collab brewing up between BTS and Rodrigo, but only time will tell weather the rumor will become reality.