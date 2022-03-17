Bryce Hall wants Alex Wassabi boxing match ahead of reported KSI event

TikTok star Bryce Hall is calling out Alex Wassabi to be his next boxing opponent ahead of the YouTuber’s purported summer match against UK star KSI.

American influencer Alex Wassabi notably participated in ShowStar’s USA vs UK boxing event earlier this month, racking up his first career win against fellow influencer Deji.

However, that was not to be the end of his beef with the Oltaunji family, as Deji’s older brother, KSI, was quick to blast his little bro for losing against Wassabi — someone he’s openly mocked in the past.

Wassabi and KSI got into it over social media, with Wassabi defending Deji’s honor and KSI dunking on Wassabi’s boxing skills.

Advertisement

Alex Wassabi is the winner, taking the match against Deji by split decision! pic.twitter.com/G9yDbzZWFT — Dexerto (@Dexerto) March 5, 2022

Now, it’s looking like KSI and Wassabi could face off in the boxing ring later this year… but TikToker Bryce Hall wants a piece of the action before this proposed bout goes down.

Bryce Hall calls out Alex Wassabi for future boxing match

During a March 17 YouTube video, Hall can be seen attending an LA Kings hockey game where he met up with fellow content creator Fouseytube.

Fouseytube warned Hall that he might be “underestimating” Wassabi after Hall asked him to set up a boxing match against the 1-0 YouTuber.

“He’s down,” Fouseytube said.

“Before KSI?” Hall asked.

“He’s down,” Fousey answered again.

“Hey, Alex Wassabi’s next,” Hall shouted. “That’s my next fight, baby!”

Advertisement

(Topic begins at 1:11)

Although it’s unclear exactly when (or if) these two influencers will actually face-off, the current climate is rife with beef on all sides; Jake Paul is fiending for a fight with Conor McGregor, KSI seems set to take on Wassabi, and Bryce Hall wants a piece of the pie, too.

For now, all fans can do is watch and wait as more news comes out about the latest in YouTube boxing — that is, if Logan Paul’s career in the WWE doesn’t debut, first.