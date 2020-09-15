Bryce Hall & Sway boys tour inside of luxury new mansion "Triller Air"

The Sway Boys have officially been nabbed by Triller as they debuted their brand new creator mansion on the company’s official YouTube this week.

The Sway House is another creator collective, known for their rise to fame on TikTok, with close ties to the Hype House. They have recently sold their loyalty to the alternative short video app Triller after prospects of a TikTok ban in the US continued to rise.

Now, they have officially moved into the “Triller Air” mansion in Los Angeles and they’ve shown it off in an insane house tour on Triller’s YouTube channel.

New Sway House revealed

The boys began by taking the viewers up to their pool, and the poolhouse where their manager lives, which is itself the size of a house, and showed off their pricey cars en route.

Their giant living room complete with a ping-pong table was described by some commenters as being bigger than their entire house. Newest member Noah Beck revealed the inside of his bedroom saying “so this is my room, kinda looks like a first grader threw up in it,” with one wall covered in an image of a green landscape with Lions, Zebras, and Giraffes in the foreground.

Blake Gray revealed an array of impressive artwork in his part of the house including a large print that read “Virginity Rocks” and a giant sideways dollar bill over the toilet.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d3w07gZ1OfY

The boys also flaunted their huge bathroom, which Blake demonstrated the size of by sprinting around the room, while Bryce Hall said “This is where Margot Robbie goes when she goes to the bathroom.”

The Sway house Triller partnership began in July with 18-year-old Sway member Josh Richards being named Chief strategy officer at Triller, while Griffin Johnson and Noah Beck have become advisors and equity shareholders to the company.

Fans of the collective feared the worst for Sway after the Los Angeles city mayor punished the group for throwing massive parties in violation of city ordinance by shutting off the home’s power and water in response to neighbors’ complaints. Griffin Johnson also hinted that the group could be parting ways.

But with Triller on board, it looks as though the Sway Boys have truly taken the gold and won't be separating any time soon.