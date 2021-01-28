 Bryce Hall spills secrets with Addison Rae in gross Sway House truth or dare - Dexerto
Bryce Hall spills secrets with Addison Rae in gross Sway House truth or dare

Published: 28/Jan/2021 13:17

by Alice Hearing
Bryce Hall Noah Beck YouTube
YouTube: Bryce Hall

Addison Rae Bryce Hall Noah Beck

Bryce Hall has never been one to shy away from controversy, but this time he’s taken the Sway boys and his girlfriend Addison Rae along for the ride.

Members of the Sway house and the Hype House in LA have typically gathered a lot of drama, clearly, Bryce thought things had been a little too quiet lately, deciding to force them to answer some pretty revealing questions.

Taking influence from James Corden’s Late Late Show, Bryce persuaded Addison, Noah Beck, Blake Gray to participate in Spill or Fill your guts, where they each have to decide whether to answer a question or instead eat or drink something disgusting.

While James Cordon’s version of the game often includes salmon smoothie, bull penis, bird saliva, and cod sperm, Bryce brought out ghost pepper hot sauce, oyster juice, and aged seaweed, much of which was actually consumed by the TikTokers.

Bryce Hall Sway Boys TikTok
Instagram: Bryce Hall
Bryce challenged the Sway boys to answer some juicy questions

Noah refused to rank TikTokers’ music from best to worst, which includes his girlfriend Dixie, and the D’Amelio family members, which resulted in his having to eat some pretty disgusting food.

Blake also asked him about a day out at the beach he had with Dixie and Kurtis, but Kurtis “went home early and mad.” Noah’s refusal to answer definitely raised more questions.

Meanwhile, Addison refused to speak on brand partnerships she has hated, her least favorite celebrity she worked with, and which Kardashian family member she liked the least.

Bryce appeared to have a little more to reveal. When asked “Do you think Dave Portnoy separated sway” by Noah, Bryce said, “he definitely changed the vibes for sure.” He also sheepishly drank oyster juice when Blake asked him, “Bryce you shit your pants the other week and you took a photo of it, show the camera the picture.”

Bryce looked shocked when Addison also asked him, “Have you ever hooked up with one of the sway boy’s girlfriends,” to which he seemed stumped for an answer, choosing to eat and oyster instead, while Blake looked into the camera and said, “after that question, I’m kinda scared man.”

We can only imagine how awkward the room must have been once the cameras stopped rolling. It seems Bryce might have some more questions to answer in private.

Amouranth mocks new Twitch “meta” for women to increase viewers

Published: 28/Jan/2021 12:52

by David Purcell
Amouranth twitch
Amouranth / Twitch

Amouranth

Popular Twitch streamer Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa gets hundreds of thousands of people to join her broadcasts each month, and has revealed a new “meta” tip women are using on the platform to increase their tally. 

Best known for her dancing streams, Amouranth mixes up her content on a monthly basis to freshen things up. Whether it’s jumping into Minecraft for a few hours, one of the newer games on the market, or a swimming pool – you never know where her livestreams will go.

On January 27, she went shopping outside in one of her textbook in real life (IRL) streams.

This time, she was accompanied by fellow Twitch partner Devin Nash, who was asking questions as they took a look around.

amouranth twitch
Amouranth, Twitch
Amouranth is a variety streamer, known for her “Just Dancing,” workout, and even ASMR broadcasts.

Amouranth on Twitch ‘meta’

In one segment, Amouranth decided to open up on one of the latest trends she’s seen women streamers use, claiming that it’s almost guaranteed to work each time.

When asked about why she streams in her room, she said: “Better lighting and a bed when I run low on views. When I get low on views I can just lay there in the bed, that’s the new meta on Twitch for girls. Yeah, it is really.”

The next question from Devin, of course, was whether or not she deploys this same tactic herself. To which she responded: “Occasionally. Lately, I haven’t had to because my views have been pretty okay.” Swiftly, the conversation moved on and the focus turned back to the store’s products.

Based on 2020 statistics, the top female streamers were actually those who play video games regularly, rather than those in the ‘Just Chatting’ or other IRL categories exclusively. Valkyrae, a content creator for 100 Thieves on YouTube, took top spot, with Pokimane right behind her.

Whether or not this works for upcoming streamers trying to build a following, however, is up for discussion. Clearly, Amouranth thinks it’s part of the meta.