Bryce Hall agrees to fight TikTokker after viral $50k boxing challenge

Bryce Hall has responded after TikTok creator Brandon Marshall went viral for challenging him to a boxing match with $50,000 as the prize.

Bryce Hall is one of the most popular content creators on TikTok and has built a massive fan base with over 10.4 million followers on his channel.

However, it seems not everyone has been impressed with Hall's rise to stardom, as fellow TikTok creator Brandon Marshall challenged him out to a boxing fight, later going viral for his beef with the star.

“There’s no possible excuse he could use to not fight me,” Brandon explained, revealing that he was the same age, height, and weight as Bryce and that it would make for a fair matchup.

After Brandon revealed he was also willing to bet $50,000 on himself to get in the ring with the influencer, the video picked up over 1.5 million views within the first few days, catching the attention of Bryce, who has now issued a response.

During his YouTube vlog on July 11, Bryce explained that he had noticed Brandon's challenge on TikTok and revealed that he would be willing to fight his fellow creator.

"There's a kid that went viral on TikTok recently for him asking to box me," Bryce highlighted, before explaining that he has only trained wrestling before and does not have any boxing experience.

Topic starts at 0:10

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKml2KMX6cc

Although he still seemed to be up for the challenge, revealing that he would not gain much from taking the fight, "I'm down to box him, I honestly would not benefit anything from fighting this kid but it would be pretty dope content."

"I've messaged the kid on Instagram, I'll see if I can set it up, "Hall added. "He's in New Jersey, I'm in LA, If he flies out here, f*** it, that will be a funny vlog bit."

Bryce even told him that he can keep the $50,000 he was willing to put up, "Dude use that on student loans or something, I do not need the $50,000, I'll just box you for my YouTube content."

However, it still remains unclear whether this clash between Hall and Marshall will be classed as an official fight, like some of the previous influencer bouts such as Logan Paul vs KSI.