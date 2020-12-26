Bryce Hall responds to backlash after competition winner quits job to meet him - Dexerto

TikTok star Bryce Hall has called out a competition winner for “constant slander” after they made 30 videos criticizing him. They claim they were ignored after quitting their job to fly out to LA and meet the Sway House boys.

Back in October, Bryce Hall announced to his fans that if they could get his new podcast Capital University to number one spot on Apple Podcasts, he would fly one winner who showed themselves subscribing and rating the podcast out to LA to hang out with the Sway Boys.

One hopeful fan, Gunnar Morgan, went above and beyond by producing a TikTok that showed him creating flyers about the event and handing them out to people in the street, and even in their cars.

Bryce and the Sway Boys seemed impressed with his effort, and duetted the video on TikTok to announce that he would be coming to LA. In reply, Gunnar duetted the video again looking excited with the caption “thank you for noticing the hard work and dedication I put into this, can’t wait bro!”

Competition winner hits out at Bryce

However, in a video the competition winner made at a later date, he claimed that the Sway House team ignored him after winning the contest. “What the f**k is wrong with these influencers saying that they’re gonna fly their fans out and not fucking doing it,” he said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by First Ever Tiktok Shaderoom (@tiktokroom)

“I ended up quitting my job because they weren’t gonna let me off to go to LA. And then Bryce left me on read. His assistant left me on read.”

After the video was posted to popular Instagram drama page TikTokRoom, Bryce spoke out against the backlash in a comment. Among the four reasons he gives for Gunnar not being able to go to LA, he said that they didn’t hit number one on Apple Podcasts, that they didn’t tell him when they would be flying him out, and that they also “didn’t tell him to quit his job for it.”

Bryce goes on to say “he has made over 30 videos on this,” and says that, while he was planning on flying him out at a later date, “now I’m 100% not because of the constant slander.”

Responding to Bryce’s comment, Gunnar asked why he didn’t just “say that instead of leaving me confused asf.”

Read More: Griffin Johnson confirms his Spotify was hacked

Fellow Sway House star Blake Gray also commented saying, “fool was DMing my family members regarding Bryce flying him out.. #obsessed.”

This follows backlash towards Not a Content House after they deleted a post announcing they would fly two fans out to LA for a similar prize.

With multiple dramas over similar situations springing up in just a matter of days, it may be that these kinds of contests are ruled out by many creators in the future.