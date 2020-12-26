 Bryce Hall responds to backlash after competition winner quits job to meet him - Dexerto
Bryce Hall responds to backlash after competition winner quits job to meet him

Published: 26/Dec/2020 13:08

by Georgina Smith
Bryce Hall poses in front of water
Instagram: brycehall

Bryce Hall Sway House

TikTok star Bryce Hall has called out a competition winner for “constant slander” after they made 30 videos criticizing him. They claim they were ignored after quitting their job to fly out to LA and meet the Sway House boys.

Back in October, Bryce Hall announced to his fans that if they could get his new podcast Capital University to number one spot on Apple Podcasts, he would fly one winner who showed themselves subscribing and rating the podcast out to LA to hang out with the Sway Boys.

One hopeful fan, Gunnar Morgan, went above and beyond by producing a TikTok that showed him creating flyers about the event and handing them out to people in the street, and even in their cars.

Bryce and the Sway Boys seemed impressed with his effort, and duetted the video on TikTok to announce that he would be coming to LA. In reply, Gunnar duetted the video again looking excited with the caption “thank you for noticing the hard work and dedication I put into this, can’t wait bro!”

Competition winner hits out at Bryce

However, in a video the competition winner made at a later date, he claimed that the Sway House team ignored him after winning the contest. “What the f**k is wrong with these influencers saying that they’re gonna fly their fans out and not fucking doing it,” he said.

“I ended up quitting my job because they weren’t gonna let me off to go to LA. And then Bryce left me on read. His assistant left me on read.”

After the video was posted to popular Instagram drama page TikTokRoom, Bryce spoke out against the backlash in a comment. Among the four reasons he gives for Gunnar not being able to go to LA, he said that they didn’t hit number one on Apple Podcasts, that they didn’t tell him when they would be flying him out, and that they also “didn’t tell him to quit his job for it.”

Bryce Hall comments on a TikTokRoom post

Bryce goes on to say “he has made over 30 videos on this,” and says that, while he was planning on flying him out at a later date, “now I’m 100% not because of the constant slander.”

Responding to Bryce’s comment, Gunnar asked why he didn’t just “say that instead of leaving me confused asf.”

Fellow Sway House star Blake Gray also commented saying, “fool was DMing my family members regarding Bryce flying him out.. #obsessed.”

Blake Gray comments on a TikTokRoom post

This follows backlash towards Not a Content House after they deleted a post announcing they would fly two fans out to LA for a similar prize.

With multiple dramas over similar situations springing up in just a matter of days, it may be that these kinds of contests are ruled out by many creators in the future.

Entertainment

Griffin Johnson confirms his Spotify was hacked after ‘DIXIE’ song appeared

Published: 26/Dec/2020 11:10

by Georgina Smith
Dixie D'Amelio and Griffin Johnson side by side
Instagram: dixiedamelio / imgriffinjohnson

Dixie D'Amelio Griffin Johnson

Fans of TikTok star Griffin Johnson were left baffled after a song appeared on his Spotify account called ‘DIXIE,’ though he revealed later that his account had actually been hacked.

Griffin Johnson is a popular social media star who found popularity via TikTok, with his account now sitting at over 10 million followers.

Earlier this year, Griffin and fellow TikTok star Dixie D’Amelio ended things with each other, and she has since moved into a new relationship with Noah Beck. However the transition was not totally smooth, Griffin calling his ex out in the form of a diss track, much to Dixie’s frustration.

Dixie and Griffin pose for a photo.
Instagram: imgriffinjohnson
Dixie and Griffin were once one of TikTok’s most popular couples ahead of their breakup in August 2020.

So it wasn’t all too out of the ordinary when a new release popped up on the star’s Spotify account entitled simply ‘DIXIE’ in all caps. However, upon giving the track a listen, fans quickly realised that it likely wasn’t Griffin behind the strange tune.

The star took to Twitter on December 26 to clear up any misunderstandings. “My Spotify is hacked btw,” he said. “I don’t even have premium so enjoy my account lol.”

He also made sure to clear the air with Dixie, the subject of the song’s title, tagging her in his tweet and saying, “no worries Dixie I learned the first time,” followed by some lighthearted emojis.

This is by no means the first time that a TikTok star has found themselves subject to a hack, with Charli D’Amelio having her Spotify and VSCO accounts compromised in the past, and just recently with Dixie’s TikTok account being temporarily deleted after a hack.

Fans made sure to send support Griffin’s way online after the incident, one fan saying expressing their frustration that the star “suddenly [got] hacked and hated on for something he didn’t even do,” to which Griffin replied, “it runs in my DNA.”

At the time of writing the song remains live on Griffin’s Spotify, though it is hoped that he will be able to recover his account soon to remove the unexpected new release.