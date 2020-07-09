Bryce Hall responds to allegations of sexual assault

Bryce Hall has vehemently denied a sexual assault allegation leveled against him by Sebastian Topete, after the TikTok star shared an anonymous message claiming Hall assaulted a girl back in 2016.

Bryce Hall was put under the microscope on July 8, as sexual assault allegations were leveled against the TikTok star.

Advertisement

The claim, which fellow TikTokker Sebastian Topete uploaded to his Instagram story with the caption “stan this man right?”, stated Hall sexually assaulted a girl four years ago.

“Bryce Hall sexually assaulted this poor drunk girl who had no control and wasn’t able to stop him in 2016 I think,” the message said. Hall was quick to respond. He stated that the encounter was entirely consensual, and they were both sober.

Advertisement

“That is my friend Mya. We were both 15 and completely sober. My friend Rory filmed it and she completely consented to it and said ‘no’ in the video because the grind on me is cringe,” the star explained on Instagram.

He also added that this is not the first time he’s had to defend himself based on this specific allegation before.

“If you’re gonna bring something up from my past, do something I haven’t spoken on. Get your facts straight please, or do I have to once again bring her back into this like I did in the past to say it was consensual?”

Advertisement

Topete quickly apologized for sharing the message, deleting his previous Instagram story and reuploading a new statement.

Read more: Addison Rae comes forward with apology following racism allegations

“I’ll take full responsibility for all the things I’ve been posting out of anger it’s honestly stupid and not me. Bryce I’ve tried [to] apologize to you in person but you didn’t want to talk but I understand.

“If I knew that video a while back would’ve brought all this sh*t I wouldn’t have been in it in the first place. Again sorry for all the unnecessary drama and dragging on to the cat food stuff I’m just being immature at this point for the fun of it and I don’t know why I’m letting emotions get the best of me.”

Advertisement

Hall is yet to respond to Topete's apology.