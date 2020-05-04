Bryce Hall reacts to Addison Rae sending Sway House her merch

TikTok star Addison Rae opened up about her relationship with fellow content creator Bryce Hall in February, after fans speculated the two were dating on the down-low — but now, it seems the rest of the Sway House is giving Hall grief over his breakup.

While fans speculated that Hall and Rae were secretly seeing each other for some time, Addison didn’t open up about the subject until late February, when she admitted in an interview with ET that she and Hall had begun “talking on and off,” but had eventually called it quits.

"Right now, I think we're better off as friends, and we both mutually decided that," she revealed. “We love each other so much, and we love being around each other, and we're super good friends. For now, it's best that we stay that way."

Months later, Bryce Hall’s fellow TikTok stars at the Sway House were gifted exclusive merchandise from Rae, who officially unveiled her new clothing line on May 1 with a retro-style flair.

As a way to tease their compadre over his prior relationship with Addison, the squad gathered together to show off their Addison-branded duds as a surprise in a vlog uploaded on May 3 — but it doesn’t seem that Hall was too enthused about their practical joke.

“How does that make you feel?” Sway member Josh Richards jokingly asked as the rest of the gang gathered in his room.

“I dunno,” Hall replied unenthusiastically. “...every time Addison is mentioned, I somehow have to be in a clip. F** off! Get away! Get away from me.”

Despite his attempts at avoiding the topic, he showed he can dish it out with the best of them, appearing to tease their prank with a pointed message.

“Such a good bit!” Hall yelled, clapping his hands. “F**k you guys!”

Although it seems that he isn’t too fond of his friends poking fun at his split from Rae, the two appear to be on good terms, according to her interview with ET — at least, well enough for her to send her own merchandise to the Sway House.