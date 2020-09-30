Bryce Hall hits out at Thomas Petrou's spending habits in new podcast

Although internet star Bryce Hall is known as the self-described “party animal” of TikTok, he’s no slouch when it comes to his finances — and he thinks that some names in the scene could stand to curb back their egregious spending.

When one thinks of Bryce Hall, a crash-course in finances for young people probably isn’t the first thing to come to mind. However, that’s exactly what the influencer is doing after releasing the first episode of his new podcast series.

Titled “Capital University,” Hall has partnered with investor Anthony “Pomp” Pompliano to bring financial education to his Gen Z viewers in a move that has completely upended critics’ expectations.

In their opening episode, Hall and Pomp discuss the ways in which social media influencers go about actually earning their cash — as well as how much certain names are making, right now.

To illustrate his point, Hall used the Hype House as an example — more specifically, co-founder Thomas Petrou, claiming the star makes around $100k a month from “occasional” brand deals and YouTube adsense, alone.

However, Hall isn’t a fan of Petrou’s spending habits (or the habits of other influencers), finding fault with how the Hype House founder blows his cash on expensive cars to keep up the pretense of looking rich.

“He, along with many other influencers, like to really prove that they’re making a s**t-ton of money,” he commented. “But when you spend it like an idiot — you’re buyin’ McLarens, Porsches, i8s, just cash — I look at these kids and I’m like, ‘Oh my god.’”

“They don’t understand that this social media, this poppin’ time that they’re in, isn’t gonna last forever,” he continued. “Right now, when you’re at the top, this is when you’re gonna be making the most money. You just gotta find a way to sustain it.”

Hall himself began his podcast after learning that harsh reality the hard way, claiming that he’d even gone broke and was hit with major tax expenses. Now, he’s helping other young people and fellow internet stars to avoid the potholes he’s already hit.

(Topic begins at 3:40)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IZDzQtfrBTA

It’s a pleasant surprise for fans — and a welcome change in wake of Jake Paul’s own divisive “Financial Freedom” project.