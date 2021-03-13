Bryce Hall hits out at Quen Blackwell for disparaging TikTok comment - Dexerto

Mere months after their last social media clash, Bryce Hall and Quen Blackwell have butted heads once again after she commented on his latest TikTok.

Bryce Hall has once again hit out at Quen Blackwell, implying she is obsessed with him, after she made her feelings known on his latest TikTok, which was a collaboration with rapper Lil Nas X alongside fellow former Sway Boy Griffin Johnson.

if you have to repeatedly call yourself a comedian you are the farthest from it — Bryce Hall (@BryceHall) March 13, 2021

In the comments section of the TikTok, Blackwell commented a disparaging “no.” This led to Hall Tweeting “you’re just mad you love to watch me” before following the Tweet up by saying: “If you have to repeatedly call yourself a comedian you are the farthest from it.”

you’re just mad you love to watch me — Bryce Hall (@BryceHall) March 12, 2021

Although he denied the Tweet was about Quen, he said that she “100% fits this category.” In response to a post by drama account TikTok Room, Hall also said in an Instagram comment tagging Blackwell that he should “send her some free merch for being my biggest fan.”

What’s the history between the Sway Boys and Quen Blackwell?

Former Vine star and current TikTok comedian Quen Blackwell, who is mostly known for her viral “hot pickle” videos from Vine, has a long history of social media clashes not just with Bryce Hall, but also with other members of the Sway House like Griffin Johnson.

The drama started in November, where Blackwell responded to a TikTok that Bryce and on-off girlfriend Addison Rae made using audio from the movie ‘The Fault in Our Stars.’

Responding to the TikTok in a now-deleted video, Blackwell responded by huddling in a ball screaming “No!”

This led to fellow Sway Boy Griffin Johnson moving to defend his friend by duetting Blackwell’s TikTok with a confused expression. In response, Blackwell put Johnson on blast in another, again-deleted TikTok.

In the video, she said: “I mean, you did make a diss track about your ex-girlfriend — who has moved on — that you cheated on. And I’m the weird one? Priorities! Priorities, Griffy!”

Hall then called out Quen’s original post in a video obtained by drama account TikTok Room. In the video, he reveals that he confronted her privately: “So I confronted her and talked about it,” he said. He claims that Blackwell told him that she “only [does] this for likes and being relatable.”

He continued: “I get it, you’re just doing it for numbers. It had like 1.5 million likes, I get it.” However, while they initially called a truce, Quen then appeared to reference the situation again before deleting all related TikToks, which led to Hall dubbing her as “fake.”