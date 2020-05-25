Bryce Hall hints at Addison Rae's exit from the Hype House

TikTok star Bryce Hall might have hinted at Addison Rae’s exit from the Hype House as speculation grows that she has followed in the footsteps of Charli and Dixie D’Amelio.

As TikTok has boomed in popularity, TikTokers have come together under different banners in order to collaborate on videos and even expand their reach into other platforms like YouTube and Instagram.

At the forefront of this has been the Hype House. The popular collective has been headed up by some of the most popular TikTokers around. However, in recent weeks, cracks have been forming – with the D’Amelio sisters, Charli and Dixie, revealing that they have parted ways and moved elsewhere.

Now, though, it appears as if Addison Rae could be following in the footsteps of the D’Amelio sisters after Bryce Hall gave fans an insight into what is happening with the collective of TikTok stars moving forward.

“The Hype House. Charli and Dixie left and Addison doesn’t really like to associate with Hype House, so they really just kind of… I don’t know what they’re doing exactly,” Hall told fans recently. However, some had already noted that she hasn’t appeared in posts from the group’s official social media accounts for quite some time.

Though Bryce didn’t go into any further detail, what he said was enough to send alarm bells ringing for fans of both the Hype House and of Rae herself. Though, the TikTok star hasn’t made any statement about her involvement with the collective since Hall’s answer.

The pair of them haven’t exactly been quiet on social media – constantly posting tweets, Instagram stories, and new TikToks – but they haven’t addressed the ongoing drama. So, it very much remains to be seen as to whether or not we’ll get formal confirmation that Rae has parted ways with Hype House like the D’Amelio sisters, or if it’ll linger on for a while yet.