Bryce Hall & Fouseytube kicked out of Reality House after altercation

TikTok star Bryce Hall and YouTuber Fouseytube were kicked out of the ‘Reality House’ following an altercation between the two during episode 4 of the show.

At 22-years-old, Bryce Hall has gained popularity thanks to his entertaining short-form videos on TikTok and exclusive behind-the-scenes footage on his YouTube channel. Fousey on the other hand has gained over 10 million subscribers with his boxing-focused content.

Both creators have been participating in the third season of ‘Reality House,’ a YouTube-based web series hosted by KianandJc.

In episode four of the season, Bryce Hall and Fouseytube were kicked out of the house for “safety reasons” after the two had a physical altercation.

While showing a recap of Reality House episode 3, you can see an allegedly intoxicated Fouseytube having a conversation with a female cast member when he pushed her away from him with the palm of his hand.

The video then shows the cast’s bedroom, where Bryce Hall was confronting him for laying hands on the woman. During the argument, Fousey said: “You can’t say I laid hands on a woman Bryce, I don’t do that.”

Hall quickly explained to him: “You did lay your hands on a woman. That’s a factual f**king statement and it’s on video.” The two started arguing louder, and seconds later Bryce punched Fousey in the face, knocking him out.

(Starts at 0:33 in the video)

As the group left Fousey passed out in the bedroom, producers came to make sure he was okay. He quickly woke up, and after he was checked over by medics, they moved him to another house.

The show cut to an announcement that said: “To ensure the safety of the other contestants, Fousey and Bryce were asked to leave the house.”

It was also noted that since the show was filmed, Fousey started his sobriety journey and is over 12 weeks sober.