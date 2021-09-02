Bryce Hall explains his current relationship with Addison Rae after ‘He’s All That’ cameo

TikTok star Bryce Hall has updated fans on his current relationship with ex-girlfriend Addison Rae, after he made a surprise cameo appearance in her new movie ‘He’s All That.’

For many months, Addison Rae and Bryce Hall, known by some as ‘Braddison,’ were a hot topic of conversation on TikTok. The two stars’ relationship had fans constantly guessing, but they ultimately ended up breaking up in March 2021.

Since then, Addison has moved on to her new partner Omer Fedi, and Bryce has admitted that he’s “happy for” the star.

On August 27, Rae made her acting debut on Netflix in the romantic comedy ‘He’s All That,’ starring in a leading role across from Tanner Buchanan.

The film received mixed reviews, but many were surprised to see that Bryce had made a surprise cameo in one of the scenes.

On the BFFs podcast, host Dave Portnoy asked Bryce whether the pair are still “friendly.”

“We haven’t talked, but after the movie came out —I didn’t even know that part was actually gonna make it into the movie.” he said.

He continued: “Cause it was after the breakup obviously. But then I see it, and it was right after we got off the plane, right Josh? It was right after the plane, and I’m like, ‘yep, I was in it.’ And then it was posted everywhere. And then it just like exploded that I was in it. And I’m like, dude, my cameo wasn’t even that crazy. Are you gonna talk about f**king Kourtney Kardashian and all the other people that just randomly cameo-ed?”

Topic starts at 46:34

Circling back to his current relationship with Addison, he went on to explain that, “I would say, at least on my end, we’re good. I mean we tweeted at each other.” Bryce added that Josh even encouraged him to tag Addison under her Instagram post where she asked people to tag their exes.

Fans of both stars were happy to see the pair interacting on social media, and it seems that despite the pair’s rocky past, they’re now on relatively good terms.