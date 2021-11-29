Bryce Hall clears up ‘Reality House’ drink spiking accusations

TikTok star Bryce Hall has addressed claims that he “drugged” a fellow Reality House contestant, after one scene from Episode 2 caught some backlash.

Bryce Hall is a 22-year-old TikTok star with over 20 million followers on the platform alone, where he posts a variety of short video content to entertain his fans.

He also uploads longer content to his YouTube channel to share a behind-the-scenes look at his life, and in a vlog uploaded on November 28, he reacted to the latest episode of reality show ‘Reality House’ in which he stars.

The web series run by YouTubers Kian and Jc features a host of influencers competing in a series of games and challenges and is currently airing its third season on YouTube.

Advertisement

In a scene from Episode 2, where the group was playing Never Have I Ever, Bryce could be seen pouring some alcohol from his glass into contestant Kane’s glass on the table next to him, seemingly without him noticing.

Topic starts at 11:34

Bryce gave a knowing look straight at the camera before the voiceover said “don’t think we didn’t see that Bryce.”

However, some viewers expressed concern, with one commenter writing: “So no one’s gonna talk about Bryce spiking Kane’s drink… I knew there was something off about him DAMN that didn’t look like his first time either.”

Advertisement

In his video reacting to the episode, the influencer cleared up accusations that he “drugged” Kane.

“Both of us were going back and forth, Kian and Jc cut it to where only I did it, and I look at the camera and give it a wink,” he explained. “I can see why that looks bad, but we were doing that to each other. Kane was like my drinking buddy on the show.”

Topic starts at 7:52

He went on to add: “And also they cut it to make it look like he didn’t notice that pour. Like, he did.”

Fans of the show seem to be loving the latest season of Reality House, and it’s already been causing a stir online with Tana Mongeau quitting the first challenge and Bryce joking about hooking up with Selena Gomez.