Bryce Hall claims Addison Rae's media team tried to pin him as a 'cheater' - Dexerto

Bryce Hall has brought up his break-up with Addison Rae again on the latest episode of Sway Life, claiming his ex-partner’s social media team tried to pin him as a ‘cheater’ before he could clear the air.

The break-up of Bryce Hall and Addison Rae, arguably TikTok’s most powerful couple, sent shockwaves through the fandom.

Since the two broke up, there’s been numerous claims of Bryce Hall cheating on Addison Rae. Hall hit back by claiming Rae was the one who cheated on him ⁠— reportedly with Jack Barlow ⁠— but he took back those statements.

However, in a new video on the latest episode of Sway Life, the Sway House reality TV show, Hall criticized Rae’s social media team for painting a false narrative about him cheating on her.

“I just don’t want people to think I cheated on her. Her team is trying to say that I did to boost her up,” he said.

“Addison just released a song ‘Obsessed,’ and it was about me. I feel like her team is persuading her to allude to the fact of me cheating.

“She knows it’s not true. She texted me multiple times, she’s called me, she’s said in person that it’s not true. But her team is making it look like that.”

Hall said that the negative fallout of being labeled a cheater would only further tarnish his name. The star has been arrested on drug charges before, and was a notorious party animal before trying to clean up his act.

“No one wants to be labelled as a cheater. That’s like the worst thing you can be labelled as on the internet. It just adds to my sh*t portfolio.

“I already have the partying, getting arrested; now I’m a cheater? That’s just f**ked. I don’t want all three of those.”

Hall added he is just going to focus on himself, while also being supportive of Addison as a friend and fan after the break-up.

“I’m always going to respect and support Addison in everything that she does. I always have been. Even when we weren’t on speaking terms, I spoke highly of her online.”