Bryce Hall calls Hype House "full of lies" as cheating rumors resurface

Bryce Hall has slammed the Hype House in a late-night tweet following the drama between Dixie D’Amelio and Griffin Johnson.

Bryce Hall is a popular TikTokker with 12 million followers on the app and a member of the Sway house.

He is often seen hanging out at the Hype House with other TikTok creators including Chase Hudson and Addison Rae.

Late on Thursday night, he tweeted and then deleted “F*** the Hype House… full of lies and s*** a** content, literally the epitome of scum... Don’t worry though, they’ll hit me up in a few days and ask me to film.”

He added: “To everyone that’s saying this is about the Dixie and Griff situation… I'm not involved and neither are any of you guys nor do any of you know the story of what happened.

"Stop picking sides before you hear both sides of the story..go sniff some dirty socks and stfu”

Earlier on Thursday, July 30 TikTok personality Madison Galley exposed Johnson for reaching out to her while still with Dixie.

She shared a video that highlighted numerous attempts from Johnson to connect with her. “Keep watching if you want to see me expose Griffin Johnson,” she wrote. From Instagram to Snapchat, he sent multiple messages while still supposedly committed to D’Amelio. Even one explicitly stating that he was “single.”

Soon after, eagle-eyed fans spotted that Dixie had unfollowed Griffin on Instagram, and other famous TikTokkers appear to refer to the situation in posts to social media. A comment on a TikTok by Thomas Petrou says “I guess Chase wasn’t lying” referring to when he accused Griffin of cheating a couple of weeks ago.

Charli, Dixie’s sister, tweeted “Appreciation post for the baddest bitty I know”, alongside a picture of Dixie.

appreciation post for da baddest bitty i know pic.twitter.com/92BYphkgab — charli d’amelio (@charlidamelio) July 30, 2020

Beauty influencer Nikita Dragun also tweeted “What’s with all these weak ass men?? They feel so superior they gotta resort to cheating with some broke busted b**** in order to feel their masculinity again.”

Bryce has since deleted both tweets, and members of the Hype House are yet to respond. Neither Dixie nor Griffin have confirmed if their relationship has come to an end. Watch this space.