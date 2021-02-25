Bryce Hall apologizes to Dixie D'Amelio & Noah Beck for stripper prank - Dexerto

YouTube star and Sway House member Bryce Hall has officially apologized to Dixie D’Amelio after pranking her boyfriend with strippers — and his way of saying sorry is one for the books.

On February 17, Hall uploaded a YouTube video in which he decided to prank Dixie by blindfolding Noah and hiring two exotic dancers to do their thing around him. During this time, Hall FaceTimed Dixie to show off the proceedings, leading the completely unamused D’Amelio sister to quickly end the call.

Unsurprisingly, many fans felt the prank was “insensitive” and potentially relationship-damaging; but while Dixie and Noah appear to be on good terms despite the practical joke, Hall has since decided to make up for his blunder in a big way.

A few days later, Hall brought Noah back to his home for yet another surprise — but this time, it was a far more positive one. After presenting Noah with a heartfelt letter, Bryce revealed that he’d purchased the TikTok-famous couple a voucher for a beachside hotel in Malibu, California, which they can redeem at any time.

“I got a suite for you guys on the beach in Malibu,” he explained. “It’s really nice. I felt bad for the prank. …and it’s a voucher, so you can go whatever day you want.”

Luckily, it seems that both Dixie and Noah are happy with Bryce’s unexpected gift, with Noah joking that “Bryce does have a heart!” before admitting: “That’s so nice, actually!”

“Thank you Bryce! That’s very kind,” Dixie added, who was let in on the situation — once again — via FaceTime. “I appreciate it!”

It looks like things are all smooth on the homefront with these three in wake of a prank that even had Dixie’s mother slamming Bryce Hall for being “disrespectful” to her daughter.

(Topic begins at 2:48)

Noah himself had even called for Hall to apologize beforehand, stating during paparazzi video: “He shouldn’t be apologizing to me. He should be apologizing to Dixie.”

While Bryce is known for his “party animal” lifestyle, it’s nice to see the TikTok star showing his soft side — especially when it brings together some of his best friends.