“British Spider-Man” arrested after scaling Eiffel Tower during Olympics

Though he has over 13 years of experience as a professional climber, Louis Davis, also known as the “British Spider-Man,” was arrested after scaling the Eiffel Tower without a harness or rope.

Louis Davis, AKA the “British Spider-Man,” pulled off the ultimate Tom Cruise move by scaling the Eiffel Tower before the closing ceremony at the Olympics on Sunday, August 11.

Though he’s a trained stunt coordinator, professional climber, and has worked in the entertainment biz, Louis wasn’t given permission to climb on the iron girders – especially without a harness or rope.

Article continues after ad

Despite his stunt being bold, Louis was arrested after he made his way down from standing atop the blue Olympic ring.

“Bloody warm, isn’t it!” the stuntman said as the police escorted him away.

At this time, Louis is facing a year in jail for “endangering the lives of others.” He will also have to pay a fine of over $16K.

Article continues after ad

Being that the perimeter of the Eiffel Tower had to be evacuated during his climb, he might face a harsher sentence, as the area was even more crowded due to the Olympics.

Article continues after ad

“He was arrested at 2.45pm and handcuffed by police. He was heading towards the second floor when he was stopped by specialist climbing police… He is cooperating with the authorities,” shared an investigative source.

This isn’t his first stunt, though. The “British Spider-Man” has also climbed the “Cheesegrater” building in London.

He’s even worked directly with Mission Impossible’s Tom Cruise and The Terminator’s Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Stated on his official website, Louis explained what his mission was during his professional climbing journey.

Article continues after ad

“I believe that fear is the primary barrier to growth. My mission is to help others overcome their fears, build resilience, and unlock their true potential,” he wrote.

He also described his personal story: “Beyond the screen, I’m a rope access supervisor with over 13 years of experience in high-risk environments and now a professional climber. Known for free soloing skyscrapers.”

Article continues after ad

Fortunately, Louis was able to make it down on two feet despite his arrest. French daredevil Remi Lucidi wasn’t so lucky, though. In July 2023, Remi died after he fell while climbing a 721 ft skyscraper.