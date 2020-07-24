Brie Larson admits she'd “love” to play Samus in potential Metroid movie

Brie Larson isn’t shy in admitting she would “love” to play iconic Metroid heroine Samus Aran in a live-action blockbuster movie based on the Nintendo franchise, and called for the game devs to “sign her up” for the potential project.

Larson said she has been keen to play the character "for years". In fact, Samus is one of her favorite video characters of all time, she admitted during an appearance on in-game Animal Crossing talk show 'Animal Talking' with Gary Whitta.

“Oh, I would love that [to play Samus] so much. I would definitely want to make that movie, definitely want to participate in that project,” she said, before addressing the Metroid devs directly. “Nintendo, once again, I would love to do it.”

“Samus was always my character that I played in Super Smash Bros. and I just love her,” she said. “I was Samus for Halloween two years ago. It was $20, I bought it off Amazon... I was excited about it [so] I posted it, and people lost their minds.”

As Larson mentioned, the Animal Crossing-driven tease isn't the first time she's called for a Nintendo link-up. In 2018, before the Oscar-winning actress had been cast as Marvel hero Carol Danvers, she posted a photo of herself in a Samus outfit.

The Halloween photo got tongues wagging, with many Metroid fans immediately calling for Nintendo to get out the papers and ink a deal. Larson admits she “definitely [hasn’t] put a squash to that” either; she’s just as eager as the Nintendo fandom.

Nintendo’s 1986 game title, which has had multiple sequel installments in the past 34 years, has never made its way to the silver screen. There was nearly a version released all the way back in the mid-2000s, but it fell by the wayside.

Larson may not have inked any official deal with the game devs so far ⁠— that we know of ⁠— but that doesn’t she wouldn't have time to do it if Nintendo tapped her for her dream role.

Apart from the planned Captain Marvel follow-up, which IMDB suggests has a tentative 2022 release date, the 30-year-old has only a few major projects on the horizon for the foreseeable future.

The only one which could cut time down for a Metroid movie is Amazon Studios show ‘Victoria Woodhull’. Larson is set to produce and star in the historical series.

It will follow the story of its eponymous character Woodhull (Larson). She was the first female candidate for the presidency of the United States. The Amazon production has no shooting dates announced yet, however.

Metroid isn’t the only series Larson has expressed interest in joining if it ever hits the big screen either. As fans may be able to tell, Captain Marvel loves playing Animal Crossing. She said she'd be “open” to a role in any potential New Horizons movies.

Larson has also teased a big role in the Star Wars universe in recent times. The franchise’s new ‘High Republic’ era is expected to hit the silver screen after its initial book run; perhaps the Marvel star could be its first new hero.