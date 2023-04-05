Bridesmaids spark outrage after cutting their dresses shorter during reception

A viral video of bridesmaids cutting their dresses short during a wedding reception has left TikTok viewers divided.

Content creator Emma (emma.league) posted a clip of herself and other bridesmaids at a wedding party cutting up their long pale pink dresses to knee length.

“When all of the bridesmaids decided we were gonna cut our dresses after the reception started,” she captioned the post, which went viral with a whopping 12.5 million views.

In the video, they are seen smiling and laughing, with some joking they would not be dancing depending on how short their dresses end up being.

Article continues after ad

But while the bridesmaids didn’t see it as a big deal, many viewers took issue with them making drastic alterations to their gowns, while others were concerned about what the bride’s reaction was.

TikTok divided over dress alterations

“Those dresses cost too much to trash them like that. No way,” one TikTok user commented.

“Please tell me the bride knew and was okay with this,” another wrote, to which Emma replied that she did and was okay with them making the changes.

Article continues after ad

In a follow-up, the TikToker showed the bridesmaids dancing and enjoying the reception with the bride after the dress cut. However, commenters were still divided on whether the dress alterations were the right choice.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“I would be livid – the end result looks sh*t,” one user said. “The wild and crazy bridesmaids stole the attention from the bride with crazy antics,” another added.

“If I was the bride that paid for these I wouldn’t be too happy,” a third wrote.

Article continues after ad

Others, however, praised the bridesmaids and said the last-minute changes were a good idea.

“This is such a clever idea. No one ever wears their bridesmaid dress again, anyways,” one shared. “They’re cute! So much easier to party in too, they turned out great,” another commented.

For more entertainment news and other viral stories, be sure to check out our hub.