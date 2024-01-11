Bride’s wedding flight canceled due to Alaska Airlines kerfuffle

A bride shared her stressful week with her TikTok viewers after United Airlines canceled her and her fiance’s flight to their wedding following the Alaska Airlines drama where a window blew off the plane mid-air.

A woman on TikTok shared that the flight she and her fiancé were supposed to take to their wedding was canceled in the wake of the Alaska Airlines disaster and now she’s begging for help.

TikToker Emma Degerstedt posted a video on January 9 where she expressed her panic after finding out that United canceled her and her fiance’s flight to their wedding destination.

“So we are flying to our wedding tomorrow morning, and United just told us that our flight is canceled,” Emma Degerstedt told the 1.2 million viewers.

She continued to tell the viewers that she’d frantically tried to find new flights that would have them arrive at their wedding destination on time, but wouldn’t let her and her soon-to-be husband sit next to each other and the flight times weren’t what they wanted. But Emma said she just wanted to find a way to get there.

But when she clicked on the option to book the 6 a.m. flight, Emma discovered that it was a standby ticket — with no guarantee of getting on the flight.

“When people told me that things were going to go wrong the week of your wedding, I thought the florist would forget and we wouldn’t have flowers at our wedding, like things I could manage,” she said. “Not that like we wouldn’t get there for our wedding. United, help.”

United canceled flights following Alaska Airlines emergency

Emma posted a follow-up video the next day sharing that she found out why her flight was canceled.

“Remember that Alaska Airlines flight where the door fell off, that was our plane. A Boeing MAX 9. It was recalled because doors are flying off,” she told viewers.

“I was like how many planes of these are in existence that just got recalled? Like, do we have to call everyone coming to our wedding and warn them about their flight? Oh no no, there’s only 80 of them, and we happen to be on one of the 80 United Boeing MAX 9 planes in the entire United States.”

She continued: “I have a stress rash starting now. Nothing else can happen now, right? We’re done?”

Luckily, the story has a happy ending as Emma documented her and her fiance’s flight to their wedding destination, and went on to tell viewers that everything ended well.

Despite this, people in the comments didn’t have much sympathy for the couple and their situation, pointing out that flying out the day before the wedding was a rookie mistake.

On Wednesday, January 10, she posted another update on the situation to address people’s comments.

She said that they were originally planning on flying out on Wednesday for a Friday afternoon start date for the wedding weekend. However, four guests had to rebook their flights due to facing the same issue as the bride and groom.

On Friday, January 5, an Alaska Airlines flight turned into a nightmare when a section of the plane blew out mid-flight, forcing the pilot to make an emergency landing in Portland.