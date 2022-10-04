Bride’s mom “ruins” big wedding dress reveal in viral TikTok

Kawter Abed is a London-based Entertainment Writer at Dexerto. She covers mainstream celebrities and the biggest TikTok trends. Kawter has a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Media, and a Master’s in International Journalism. When she's not covering celebrities and TikTok stories, she enjoys reading, binging shows on Netflix, and playing nostalgic Nintendo games. You can contact her at [email protected]

A bride went viral on TikTok after sharing the hilarious moment her mom “ruined” her wedding dress reveal in front of her bridesmaids.

The TikToker, Phaedra, explained in a viral video with over 15 million views that she had waited months for a big reveal of her dress at her wedding party.

However, her special moment was accidentally interrupted by her own mom.

As the bride stepped out of the dressing room, her mother was seen walking out of the door at the same time, stepping right in front of her soon-to-be-wed daughter.

“When you’ve been waiting six months to do a wedding dress reveal for your bridesmaids,” Phaedra wrote in the video. “And your mother ruins it,” she joked, as her face dropped upon the realization.

TikTok react to bride’s mom “ruining” her wedding dress reveal

Millions of TikTok users were entertained by the five-second clip, and many shared their own similar, or worse, experiences in the comments.

“Mine wore a white dress,” one user wrote, putting the bride’s mom’s mistake into perspective.

“My mother in law was late to our wedding which we didnt realize until the bridesmaids started walking down the aisle and they had to back out,” another shared.

“It’s alright, my mum kept saying there was something in my veil the whole ceremony even when saying my vows,” a third user commented.

“All I could see at FIRST is how stunning you and the dress are…hopefully it was an innocent mistake, I would be so upset,” someone else said.

In a follow-up video, the bride showed that the moment was a complete accident. The clip showed the mom was actually rushing out of the way, so that she could also be in the room to see her daughter’s big reveal.