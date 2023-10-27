Bride stops talking to father for refusing to pay for her $200K destination wedding

The father of a bride has taken to Reddit to explain how his daughter and wife aren’t speaking to him for refusing to pay for his daughter’s destination wedding.

In true wedding tradition, the family of the bride pays for their daughter’s special day.

However, one father of a bride has refused to pay for his daughter’s wedding, as he believes that her demands are too high and unreasonable.

The father has even taken to Reddit to express his concerns and situation, as both his daughter and wife are no longer speaking to him.

Unsplash: foto pettine The father of a bride said that not all of their wedding guests would be able to afford her dream destination wedding.

Father of the bride might give daughter an “ultimatum” for her wedding plans

The father of a bride asked Reddit if he was an a**hole for refusing to pay for his daughter’s 200K destination wedding to New Zealand.

Explaining the situation, the father said that although he and his wife can afford their daughter’s demands, he, instead, feels that the wedding of her dreams would be a “pointless showing of wealth.”

The father also expressed that both sides of the family are quite large, so the headcount would be between 100 and 200 people, resulting in the guests forking out loads of money for travel and hotel expenses.

At the end of his Reddit post, the father said that he would be giving his daughter an ultimatum once he does his research on how much a New York wedding would be compared to a New Zealand wedding, as their family resides in NY.

He then said that his daughter would either be getting the funds for a reasonable wedding or she would be getting the money for a house with her husband.

Those who read his post commented their opinions, saying, “If she can’t pay for a destination wedding on her own, then she shouldn’t be having a destination wedding. It seems cruel but it’s true. Not to mention there’s so much more money involved with the flights and the hotels and stuff.”

As well as, “If she wants a destination wedding then she and her fiancée can pay for it themselves. You can contribute any amount you are comfortable with and they can figure out the rest. Give a lump sum, let them use it for a wedding, down payment, whatever but it’s capped and anything more is on them (if you’re feeling generous). Remember, this is your money, no one else’s.”

The father even mentioned that most family members do not even have passports. He also noted that he refuses to give her the 200K off hand, as he knows she will use it as a down payment for the NZ wedding and then force him into paying the rest of the expenses.