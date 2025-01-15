Bride from viral $56M wedding reveals pregnancy as husband faces life in prison

The husband of a Mercedes-Benz heiress faces up to life in prison despite the couple welcoming their first child later this year.

Madelaine Brockway, who had a minimal online following before her marriage to Jacob LaGrone in November 2023, gained thousands of supporters after her $56M wedding went viral.

The lavish wedding was held at Château de Villette in Paris. With $3,000 night-stays during her bachelorette party, a $325,000 rehearsal party at the Paris Opera House, and likely millions shelled out for Maroon 5 to perform, Brockway’s marriage was nothing short of a glamorous celebration.

However, perhaps the most viral news about the couple is how Brockway’s husband is facing a potential 25 years in prison for aggravated assault against a public servant.

In March 2023, Brockway and LaGrone got into a heated argument, leading Brockway to flee to her parents’ home. The police then conducted a wellness check at the couple’s residence in Tarrant County, Texas, where LaGore allegedly shot three officers from inside the garage.

At the time, LaGrone was arrested and released on a $20,000 bond. In August 2023, he was indicted for “intentionally and knowingly threaten[ing] imminent bodily injury” and for the use of a “deadly weapon during the commission of the assault, namely, a firearm.”

Madelaine Brockway’s husband could face life in prison

Though LaGrone took a plea deal that would put him behind bars for 25 years, a potential trial could land him in prison for five years to life.

Despite knowing her husband would be going to prison, the couple just celebrated the gender reveal of their first child together.

On January 12, Brockway shared the pregnancy news on Instagram, where she posted about the gender reveal party, writing: “18 weeks with our bean.”

Following her pregnancy announcement, Brockway was met with support from her 47K IG followers, with many saying they were “excited” for the couple to welcome the “lucky baby.”

However, a potential trial could be right around the corner for the soon-to-be father, as a status conference about the case is scheduled for February 6 to determine what’s next.