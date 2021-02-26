Bretman Rock says Twitch want him to stop playing games to attract more females - Dexerto

YouTuber Bretman Rock has revealed the strange reason why he’s not been made a Twitch partner yet despite shattering pretty much all the requirements needed of a new channel.

Many YouTubers have attempted to step away from making their usual videos and try their hand at being a streamer. It’s worked out better for some than others, including Bretman Rock – even though his first stream almost ended in disaster.

Advertisement

The beauty YouTuber has amassed a pretty sizable following on Twitch, despite only having an active channel for just under a month.

He’s flown by pretty much all the requirements needed to be a Twitch partner, and fans have been questioning when he’ll be able to add a subscriber button his channel. Now, he’s explained the reason behind it, and it’s pretty unusual.

Advertisement

During his February 25 stream, Bretman was once again quizzed on his partnership status, and revealed that Twitch are seemingly wanting him to start making more non-gaming content – for example, Just Chatting and the likes – before it’ll happen. He’s been playing a lot of Among Us since starting on Twitch.

“So, apparently, my manager just texted me and Twitch is talking to them about giving me a contract or whatever, but they want me to do non-gaming,” he said. “Girl, the f**k?”

Advertisement

The YouTuber continued: “They want more female audience I guess, is what I’m hearing. Like, Twitch wants [a] more female audience.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Advertisement

Even though some members of the livestreamfail subreddit pointed out that he still needs to tick off the minimum hours streamed part of the requirements, they did note that other streamers have been giving special treatment before.

Some channels have been partnered and received subscribers before they’ve even streamed.

Advertisement

Whether or not the YouTuber’s camp and Twitch will come to an agreement remains to be seen, but his answer of Twitch wanting him to not play games before getting partner status has raised some eyebrows.