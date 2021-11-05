Brazilian streamer Gaules hit with shock Twitch ban

Brazilian streamer Alexandre ‘Gaules’ Borba has been hit with a surprise Twitch ban midway through one of his NBA co-streams on November 4.

Gaules has become one of the biggest names on Twitch in recent years, boasting just over three million followers on the Amazon-owned platform. Those millions of fans can no longer watch the 37-year-old for the time being, however, after he was hit with a shock Twitch ban today.

The reason behind Borba’s Nov. 4 suspension has not been announced. The popular Brazilian star was co-streaming NBA games when the ban hit.

Gaules has already responded to his surprise suspension on Twitter, though it wasn’t a statement; the Twitch star simply shared a classic Brazilian meme, a billboard reading “Torcedores Calma,” or “fans calm.”

This article is being updated…