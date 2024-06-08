Stable Ronaldo slapped by Bradley Martyn after provoking him on IRL gym stream

Stable Ronaldo was left stunned in a recent live stream after being slapped across the face by YouTuber and fitness influencer Bradley Martyn.

During an IRL broadcast on June 7, the 21-year-old joined Bradley Martyn for a session in the gym, where the streamer took Martyn’s hat straight from his head at one point.

Immediately, the YouTuber asked for it back, but Ronaldo initially was reluctant. “Give me my f**king hat,” Martyn demanded before he slapped the FaZe Clan star straight across the face.

“Damn, really. Sh*t I didn’t know that was bad. My bad bro like actually,” Ronaldo apologized while holding his face. The streamer quickly told his cameraman to point the camera away, and the microphones were soon cut too.

After a few minutes of talking, the two hashed things out and got back to their gym sesh. But Ronaldo couldn’t help but crack a few jokes when the cameras were back on.

“Y’all didn’t see it but I slapped him back,” the streamer said, followed by a long awkward silence from everyone in the room. “If we did this outside I would’ve shot you,” he joked.

Ronaldo continued to poke fun at Martyn for not rocking him with the slap. However, the YouTuber claims he wasn’t aiming to knock out the youngster, but argued he could if he tried.

Later in the stream, the 21-year-old got back at Bradley, who gave him a free shot. But even after slapping the YouTuber across the face, he claims it didn’t make him feel any better given their clear size difference.

The two still got a good workout in despite the brief altercation. Speaking about the situation afterward, Ronaldo explained he wished it never happened, admitting the slap hurt.