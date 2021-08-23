Bradley Martyn clowned on Twitter for “gentrifying” Milk Crate Challenge

Fitness influencer Bradley Martyn has been absolutely roasted across Twitter for his version of the “Milk Crate Challenge,” as people accuse him of both cheating and gentrifying the viral trend.

The Milk Crate Challenge is a relatively simple trend: people stack milk crates (those plastic box things) on grass in a vertically triangular formation and try to ascend and descend them without falling. The premise is simple, but has surprisingly entertaining results.

Originally, there was a monetary component — as you could pay $5 to try the challenge and receive a reward of $500 if you did. That sounds like easy money until you see how wobbly those crates become on grass, which is why fail videos went viral instantly.

But the successes have gone viral as well and, as some people call him, fitfluencer Bradley Martyn jumped on the trend. Unlike “White Mike” and the high-heel lady though, Martyn’s success has been relentlessly clowned.

As you can see from Desus Nice’s quote tweet, Martyn’s version of the challenge has not gone over well. While Desus subtly equates it to Martyn showing up and ruining the vibes of a party, the replies are… less charitable.

Some focus on the whitewashed aspect of Martyn’s fancy indoor setting, as someone commented “the cultural appropriation is egregious.”

So we cheating now with double wide crates? Smh pic.twitter.com/TkDo7jSjH9 — Alternative Facts (@djgist) August 23, 2021

Others focus on why his version of the challenge doesn’t count, as it’s not only on gym mats instead of rough, uneven grass — but also includes some especially wide, taped-together crates.

Compare that with the high-heeled, outdoor version and see which one you find more impressive.

Shorty raised the stakes pic.twitter.com/z3sVh3Wh7H — Dee Goodz (@dee_goodz) August 23, 2021

In sum, Martyn is getting clowned for two reasons. The first: him doing the challenge in a manicured environment is getting labeled terms like cultural appropriation or gentrification (giving flashbacks to the controversy surrounding Black TikTok creators’ dances being used without credit). Some have even joked that it feels “anti-Black.”

This feels anti black — NU (@ritethereritnow) August 23, 2021

The second: that manicured environment ruins the entire point of the challenge. The Milk Crate Challenge is fun because it’s difficult and can be tried in the most available environment: random patchy grass.

The most famous challenge successes have included a small man with big boots, a guy rolling a blunt, and a girl in high heels. A fitfluencer doing it indoors with special crates and tape… just doesn’t seem to fit the competitive regulations.