Bradley Martyn brings assistant to tears after gifting him a new truck

Fitness YouTuber Bradley Martyn brought his assistant to tears after surprising him with a brand new Toyota Tacoma truck for his birthday.

Bradley Martyn has built a following of over 3 million subscribers across his YouTube channels for his popular fitness videos and vlog series.

The YouTuber also owns his own Gym, Zoo Culture, and in his latest vlog, he revealed he was going to surprise one of his employees with a brand new truck.

Bradley explained that his assistant Steve was one of the first employees he brought on to work at his gym and revealed an elaborate plan to surprise him with the expensive birthday gift.

After buying the Tacoma, Bradley shared he was going to have someone drive the Toyota truck into the middle of the Gym and call Steve up to find out who it belonged to.

Once Steve arrived at Zoo Culture, Bradley got him to investigate the security cameras and after leaving him puzzled for a short while, the fitness star surprised him with the keys.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ztJ3WJOwcGA

Steve was brought to tears after realizing the new Tacoma, which retails for about $26,000, now belonged to him and thanked Bradley for his incredible birthday gift.

It was later revealed that the new Toyota was the latest model of his assistant's very first truck, one that he had apparently been driving since he was eighteen years old.

The vlog later highlighted the difference between his old truck, which did not look to be in the best shape, compared to the new vehicle that the Zoo Culture owner had bought for his friend.

Despite managing to surprise his assistant, Bradley was also hit with a car-themed prank recently when NELK star SteveWillDoIt left him stunned after putting his face on a custom Tesla.