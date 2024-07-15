Boxing’s heavyweight king, Oleksandr Usyk, is seemingly open to a fight with Jake Paul, but that would come with one big, bizarre condition.

Over the last few years, as he’s continued to make his mark on the world of boxing, Jake Paul has gotten plenty of criticism and praise from boxers – both active and inactive.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer has had a few of these inactive boxers downplay his achievements, suggesting that they’d be open to fighting him on a few different conditions. Former boxing world champion Amir Khan offered to step in for Mike Tyson, provided he and Jake were within 20 pounds of each other.

While that is an unusual condition for a fight, it isn’t the strangest put forward to Jake. Oleksandr Usyk’s trainer, Sergey Lapin, has suggested that the undisputed heavyweight champion could be open to it with an unusual condition.

“Can you imagine Usyk and Jon Jones fighting to prove they’re the baddest man on the planet? Or maybe it’s a third fight with Anthony Joshua in the MMA cage. Maybe it’s Jake Paul at cruiserweight, although Usyk would need to fight him with one hand behind his back to make it fair,” Lapin told Betway when asked about a potential next fight for Usyk after his rematch with Tyson Fury.

Instagram: MostValuablePromotions Jake and Usyk have met before, but who knows if they’ll meet in the ring?

Before reigning over the heavyweight division, Usyk was the deadliest cruiserweight on the planet – so it wouldn’t exactly be a new challenge for the Ukrainian fighter.

In fact, Usyk even urged Jake to stop boxing not too long ago.

Despite having an MMA contract too, the ‘Problem Child’ has continued to state that he’s focused on becoming a world champion in boxing.

He has a fight with ‘Platinum’ Mike Perry on July 20 before he can turn his eyes to a rescheduled bout with ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson. So, who knows what could come next?