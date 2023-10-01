Bobbi Althoff looked “uncomfortable” after rapper takes her to strip club

Viral clips have emerged of rapper Sukihana taking Bobbi Althoff to an Atlanta strip club, as fans point out how “awkward” she looks.

Bobbi Althoff went viral seemingly out of nowhere after a string of viral podcast episodes with rappers skyrocketed her to fame, with many calling her an industry plant.

Her biggest interview so far was with Drake, where numerous clips of her humorously awkward celebrity encounter swept the internet.

However, the two unfollowed each other on social media, and the podcast episode was mysteriously deleted, leading many to suspect they had fallen out with each other.

Now, popular rapper Sukihana has taken her to a strip club, where she could be seen “awkwardly” appearing on stage.

Bobbi Althoff seen “awkwardly” on stage at strip club with rapper

Clips and photos of the encounter have since gone viral after they were posted to each other’s Instagram stories.

“Spent the day in Atlanta with the sweetest Sukihana,” Bobbi Althoff posted.

In a video posted to Sukihana’s Instagram, Althoff is seen on stage with her arms crossed as the rapper is seen dancing around her with other dancers, as money is thrown at them.

sukihanagoat | Instagram Althoff had her arms crossed while she was on-stage with the dancers.

The footage quickly made its way across socials, with many commenting on how “uncomfortable and “awkward” Althoff looked.

“She was like “ima just keep my hands to my mother f*cking self,” one commented.

“She’s looking for a way to flee the scene,” another added.

“Lmao she is actually having fun, she just doesn’t know how to admit it, look at the face,” as some pointed towards her slight smile.

Aside from this, the viral sensation Lil Tay has returned with a new music video, where she has also claimed that her father abused her.