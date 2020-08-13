Boba Fett reportedly leading new Mandalorian spinoff in Star Wars return

Iconic bounty hunter Boba Fett is reportedly in line for his own Disney Plus spinoff series “very soon,” which would follow the Star Wars fan favorite’s return in The Mandalorian Season 2, according to rumors from franchise insiders.

The report comes from Kessel Run Transmissions, who were bang on the money regarding a rumored The Bad Batch series. The Star Wars insiders suggest Disney has as many as three The Mandalorian spinoffs “in the works” already.

This slate of short-season shows includes one focusing on fan-favorite Boba Fett. The KRT hosts also tipped the previously rumored Ahsoka series, as well as a “yet to be locked” third production, would be announced after The Mandalorian’s next season.

During the YouTube stream, Corey Van Dyke warned "some of these might not come into fruition". He added soon after Disney were “only in the talking stage” for some.

The Boba Fett show does seem to be trucking along already though, “talking stage” or not; a similar project, though with fewer details, was even leaked by Fandom Wire all the way back in May of this year too.

Boba Fett spinoff won't be announced right away

There’s every chance the Boba Fett spinoff has not yet been announced by Disney or Lucasfilm to retain the ‘shock-factor’ of his return too.

The last time we saw the clone bounty hunter he was disappearing into the Sarlacc pit in Return of the Jedi. Since then he's only appeared as young versions of himself. These came in Episode II: Attack of the Clones and The Clone Wars.

The Mandalorian rumor mill has already spat out a few details on his potential Star Wars return, however. The Hollywood Reporter previously reported Temeura Morrison, who played Boba’s father Jano Fett, had been handed the role.

Boba Fett (Morrison) is expected to play “just a small role in season two” of the flagship Disney Plus series. His cameo role was teased back in The Mandalorian’s fifth episode, ‘The Gunslinger,’ though he was never seen on-screen.

Disney planning raft of The Mandalorian spinoffs

The fact Disney is already planning The Mandalorian spinoffs before Season 2 arrives isn’t a surprise either. Disney’s executive chairman Bob Iger unveiled plans for more Star Wars series in an investor’s call in February.

He said: “The priority over the next few years is television, with The Mandalorian Season 2 coming in October. Then there is more coming from The Mandalorian thereafter.”

That future plan, he continued, also includes “the possibility of infusing it [The Mandalorian] with more characters, and the possibility of taking those characters in their own direction in terms of series,” pending fan reception.

The planned Boba Fett series isn’t the first time the bounty hunter's return was planned either. Back in 2015, Josh Trank nearly produced a feature flick, though that plan was canned due to differences with Disney and the director.

Star Wars fans now have a long wait ahead of them before the rumored Boba Fett return is officially confirmed. The Mandalorian Season 2 release date is currently penciled in for mid-October, and will release one episode a week.