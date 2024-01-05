Blueface responds to NLE Choppa’s boxing match challenge

After Blueface rapped about NLE Choppa’s baby momma, NLE Choppa challenged him to a boxing match.

Rappers Blueface and NLE Choppa had no prior beef until Blueface rapped about NLE Choppa’s baby mother, Marissa Da’Nae, in the remix to “Barbie” by Jaidyn Alexis.

The song was released just three days ago and NLE Choppa has already responded to Blueface’s lyrics by challenging him to a boxing match.

Though NLE Choppa doesn’t have any boxing experience, his potential fight against Blueface could be a decent match, as Blueface has already won his debut boxing bout.

Blueface rapped about having NLE Choppa’s baby mother’s phone number

Blueface’s “Barbie” remix featured explicit lyrics about NLE Choppa and Da’Nae where he rapped, “F*ck your feelings. You a son of a b*tch (MILF Music, MILF Music). I hate [?] baby mama wanna hit. Why you lying ’bout the number? B*tch you know I got the digits.”

Days later, NLE Choppa tweeted, “Let’s box @bluefacebleedem who can set up celebrity boxing match in Vegas me and him hit me ASAP. He undefeated vs women ion respect a ni**a that put his hands on em anyway!”

Blueface responded almost immediately, saying, “Finally we got one,” as he added a fishing rod emoji beside his reply.

Though NLE Choppa was the one to challenge Blueface to the match, he has zero experience in the ring. Whereas, Blueface does.

Blueface is currently undefeated, as he beat TikTok star Kane Trujillo during his first career boxing match in a bare-knuckle brawl in 2021.

Blueface was also supposed to fight FaZe Clan CEO, FaZe Temperrr, former NBA player, Swaggy P, and TikToker, Salt Papi — however, each match was canceled for various reasons.

Though Blueface and NLE Choppa have made it clear they would like to face off against each other, no details about when the boxing match will take place have been revealed at this time.