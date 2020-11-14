Blake Gray calls out romantic edit of Amelie Zilber & Anthony Reeves - Dexerto

TikTok star Blake Gray has revealed that he’s unhappy with a “disrespectful” fan-edit that portrayed the girl he’s dating, Amelie Zilber, and fellow influencer Anthony Reeves in a romantic light.

To many fans, one of the most exciting things to come out of TikTok has been the new relationships that have sprung forth after stars from around the globe finally met in person.

Viewers have been sucked up into the will-they-won’t-they relationships of stars like Bryce Hall and Addison Rae, Dixie D’Amelio and Noah Beck to name just two. But there’s not denying that sometimes things can get a little out of hand when it comes to ‘shipping’ TikTok couples.

TikTokers Blake Gray and Amelie Zilber have been dating for a few months now, and things seem to be going well for the pair, with the vast majority of fans supportive of the stars and their personal lives.

Fan edit of Anthony and Amelie goes viral

However, some fans clearly think that Amelie and fellow star Anthony Reeves would also make a great pairing, and some even take it that extra step further by editing videos of the pair to make it look like they are romantically involved.

One video in particular did the rounds on TikTok, portraying the pair carving pumpkins together – a video that garnered over 250,000 likes. The video slowed moments where the pair looked at each other or engaged with each other in any way, and added some background music for effect.

However, in Griffin Johnson’s ‘Sway Way’ podcast Blake shared his personal thoughts on the edit. “I’m not gonna lie, when I saw the video I was like, damn that kinda hurt my feelings a little bit,” he explained.

Topic starts at 11:45

“But I didn’t really think too much of it because Amelie and Anthony are best friends, so there’s nothing there,” he continued. Blake also clarified his thoughts on the edit, saying “it’s just people being stupid and disrespectful, so I didn’t really pay too much attention to it.”

It’s clear that the edit made him uncomfortable, and it may well be that fans slow down the fan-edits for the time being after hearing Blake’s thoughts on the situation.