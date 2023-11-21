Björk and Rosalía have fans in tears over ‘oral’ collaboration

Björk unearths her song “oral” and enlists Rosalía for a must-hear collaboration, and fans are emotional.

One of experimental pop’s most alluring figures, Björk originally wrote her song “oral” nearly three decades ago.

“oral” was written sometime in the late ’90s, between 1997’s Homogenic and Vespertine (2001). For an unknown reason, it didn’t quite fit either record, so it was shelved.

Last month, Björk teased the release, and it now finally sees the light of day. As a charity single, it brings awareness to the damage done to the environment due to open-pen salmon fishing in Iceland. Direct donations are also being accepted.

Björk’s “oral” finds new life with Rosalía collaboration

With “oral,” Björk (who co-produced with Sega Bodega and Rosalía) once again proves she knows how to write an indelible hook. Teaming up with Rosalía could not be a more genius move, as the vocalists complement one another. Needless to say, fans are getting quite emotional over the collaboration.

BjorkSpears called the song “one of her most beautiful songs ever and probably her best feature with none other than Rosalía,” they wrote. “There’s an overwhelming amount of support for the song and everyone loves it.”

User Anthelonius shared, “Björk giving us a song written 20 years ago when she still wrote hooks, duetting with Rosalía, saving the environment, and giving us swordplay are what I’m thankful for this year.”

Another user named it their “favorite release of all of 2023.”

“The production with the drumbeats and strings sound great. Rosalía and Björk’s voices work well together, also that outro was heavenly,” wrote a fan.

Thiassou made mention of the blend between the past and present, writing, “Björk’s vocals are making me nostalgic, but Rosalia’s verse is the perfect way to dive back into the present.”

On the release, Björk noted how she was inspired by “a dancehall beat (the grandmother of reggaeton),” she wrote on Twitter/X. “Rosalia’s experiments with the genre and her incredible voice made her an obvious guest for the song.”

“oral” officially hits alternative radio on November 21.