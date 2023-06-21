Bizarre ‘Oreo cheese crab’ meal has left the internet shocked, confused, & scared

The internet is buzzing over a seafood restaurant’s latest concoction: Oreo cheese grab. Yes, you read that right — and we are equally as confused.

Oreos are a great addition to many popular foods. From ice cream to cheesecake to thick shakes, the sandwich cookie has certainly made its rounds.

However, one online seafood restaurant in Singapore has found a rather unusual use for Oreos in their cooking.

Shi Fu Ge Seafood Delivery has taken one of Singapore’s most popular national dishes — chili crab — and topped it with cheese and Oreo crumbs.

Twitter users were not too impressed with the unusual combination, with one stating “This is the sort of food America gets made fun of for.”

“This is an AI-generated recipe, isn’t it?” another asked.

The dish even made an appearance on Reddit, posted in the subcommunity “StupidFood: Food. Point. Laugh.”

“This ruined my day,” one member of the subreddit posted. Another said, “I’m calling the police.”

Despite the internet’s less-than-positive reception, it seems the bizarre ‘Oreo cheese crab’ might not taste as unpleasant as some have anticipated.

In a review posted to FoodLine, Celine Tan describes Oreo cheese crab as, “A medley of crushed Oreo bits with gooey cheese, atop of crab.”

Although going into the experience somewhat skeptical, she assured that “It’s definitely worth a try.”

“The [two] distinct [flavors] worked in delightful harmony,” Tan determined, regarding the nacho and cheddar cheese sauce paired with crunchy crumbed Oreo.

Instagram: pre_prelov One Instagram user shared the Oreo cheese crab, posting a heart emoji alongside the bizarre dish

While Oreo cheese crab might not be for the faint of heart, more adventurous eaters might just want to add it to their next order.

