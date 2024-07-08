Bhad Bhabie shares footage of alleged domestic abuse by estranged boyfriend

Bhad Bhabie has shared footage showcasing alleged domestic abuse from the father of her child, including graphic images of her injuries.

After becoming a viral sensation on Dr. Phil, viral social media figure turned rap artist Bhad Bhabie revealed she was expecting her first child on December 1, 2023, with her boyfriend at the time, Le Vaughn.

The pair had been dating since 2020 and welcomed their daughter Kali Love in March 2024, Bhad Bhabie announcing the news via Instagram stories.

However, the rapper and internet personality has now claimed she and Le Vaughn broke up only months later in May. She also posted footage showcasing alleged domestic abuse from him in a series of Instagram stories.

Article continues after ad

In a 20-second clip of security footage taken outside a home at 4:30 AM on June 30, Bhad Bhabie could be seen repeatedly thrown to the ground by a man, who she labeled as Le Vaughn.

“This man think he gonna [sic] take my daughter from me!” the influencer wrote. “Say whatever you want, [trying to] take my baby is crazy.”

Article continues after ad

Further Instagram stories appeared to show two graphic images of Bhad Bhabie’s injuries, which included a bruised eye almost completely swollen shut and scratches that had broken the skin.

Despite Bhad Bhabie having since deleted the stories, many have reposted the footage of the “horrendous” alleged abuse and aftermath to X (formerly Twitter), with viewers calling for an investigation into Le Vaughn.

Article continues after ad

“I hope he is held accountable,” one person wrote, with multiple others describing Le Vaughn’s alleged actions as “vile” and “disgusting”.

Users on X also encouraged the internet star to get a restraining order against Le Vaughn to ensure her and Kali’s safety.

While Bhad Bhabie has yet to address the domestic abuse allegations outrightly since her initial claims, she posted a cryptic story on Instagram sharing a quote that read: “I used to tolerate a lot because I didn’t want to lose people, but now I realize those aren’t my people.”

Article continues after ad

This isn’t the first time Bhad Bhabie has used her online platform to slam alleged abusers, previously claiming she lived “in fear” of her mom and calling out the “abusive” Turn-About Ranch she was sent to by Dr. Phil