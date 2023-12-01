Bhad Bhabie quietly confirms pregnancy rumors in new photos

Bhad Bhabie took to Instagram on December 1 to reveal she’s pregnant with her first child.

A viral sensation for appearing on Dr. Phil, Bhad Bhabie has amassed an impressive wealth after launching an OnlyFans page.

Her once-burgeoning musical career took a backseat when it became clear that her money was running out. Her OnlyFans has kept her afloat, an important development considering what will be a new addition to the family.

In a relationship with Le Vaughn, Bhad Bhabie revealed her pregnancy in a new set of photos posted online. The two soon-to-be parents began dating around 2021.

Instagram: Bhad Bhabie Bhad Bhabie and her boyfriend Le Vaughn at a sports game

Bhad Bhabie’s lastest photos reveal her pregnancy

Taking to Instagram, Bhad Bhabie shared two selfies from the bathroom, showing her wearing a white top and grey sweatpants. With no caption, she let the photos speak for themselves.

Pregnancy rumors began circulating on November 30 when she was spotted dining at Porta Via in Beverly Hills. Bhad Bhabie was seen in frumpy black attire in an attempt to conceal an obvious baby bump.

While Bhad Bhabie will soon become a mom, her relationship with her own mother Barbara Bregoli is contentious. In a series of alarming posts on Instagram Stories, she wrote that she “lives in fear” of her mother.

“[My mother is] mentally sick and I’m scared of what she’s capable of,” she said. “Every time I ask for her to move out… she threatens me and threatens my boyfriend and friends.”

She went on to claim that death would be her only escape. “I truly feel my only way out of this is to die,” she said. “Even if I put her in her own home and remove her from my life, that won’t stop the threats and abuse.”

Hopefully, the family will be able to put the past behind them and welcome the new bundle of joy in the new year.

